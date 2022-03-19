Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NGLOY. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.71) to GBX 3,050 ($39.66) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($37.71) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.02) to GBX 4,300 ($55.92) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,996.00.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

