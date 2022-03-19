Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $42.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AVXL. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $31.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,335,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,254,000 after acquiring an additional 829,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,915 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 272,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

