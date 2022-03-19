Analyzing WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) & monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) and WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares monday.com and WiMi Hologram Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets monday.com -41.96% -27.33% -17.75% WiMi Hologram Cloud N/A N/A N/A

This table compares monday.com and WiMi Hologram Cloud’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio monday.com $308.15 million 24.43 -$129.29 million N/A N/A WiMi Hologram Cloud $117.40 million 1.82 -$23.17 million N/A N/A

WiMi Hologram Cloud has lower revenue, but higher earnings than monday.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of monday.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for monday.com and WiMi Hologram Cloud, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score monday.com 0 2 10 0 2.83 WiMi Hologram Cloud 0 0 0 0 N/A

monday.com presently has a consensus target price of $271.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.94%. Given monday.com’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe monday.com is more favorable than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Summary

monday.com beats WiMi Hologram Cloud on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

monday.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry. monday.com Ltd. was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel with additional offices in New York, New York; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, Australia; Miami, Florida; and San Francisco, California.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc. offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment and Semiconductor related products and services. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display. The AR Entertainment segment mainly include three sub categories: SDK payment channel services, software development and mobile games operations and technology developments. The Semiconductor related products and services segment includes sale of products and sale of software. The company was founded in May 2015 and is headquartered in Chaoyang, China.

