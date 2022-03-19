Analyzing Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) & First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Solera National Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Solera National Bancorp and First Merchants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Merchants 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Merchants has a consensus target price of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.52%. Given First Merchants’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of First Merchants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 44.48% N/A N/A First Merchants 36.97% 11.02% 1.37%

Risk & Volatility

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and First Merchants’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $24.93 million 1.93 $11.09 million $2.58 4.34 First Merchants $555.96 million 4.18 $205.53 million $3.81 11.34

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Merchants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Merchants beats Solera National Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

First Merchants Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Solera National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solera National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.