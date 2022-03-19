Analyzing Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Range Resources and Advantage Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 2 10 7 0 2.26 Advantage Energy 0 1 7 0 2.88

Range Resources presently has a consensus price target of $23.66, suggesting a potential downside of 10.90%. Advantage Energy has a consensus price target of $9.38, suggesting a potential upside of 58.90%. Given Advantage Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than Range Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and Advantage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources 14.05% 31.21% 7.94% Advantage Energy 97.51% 9.19% 6.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Range Resources and Advantage Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $2.93 billion 2.38 $411.78 million $1.49 17.82 Advantage Energy $392.56 million 2.87 $328.33 million N/A N/A

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Range Resources has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Advantage Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Range Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Range Resources beats Advantage Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Range Resources (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Advantage Energy (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

