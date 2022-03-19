Analyzing ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME)

RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Rating) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RTCORE and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTCORE N/A N/A N/A ACV Auctions -21.89% -13.47% -8.06%

This table compares RTCORE and ACV Auctions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ACV Auctions $358.43 million 6.25 -$78.18 million ($0.90) -15.93

RTCORE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ACV Auctions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for RTCORE and ACV Auctions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A ACV Auctions 0 2 11 0 2.85

ACV Auctions has a consensus price target of $29.83, suggesting a potential upside of 108.04%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than RTCORE.

About RTCORE (Get Rating)

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About ACV Auctions (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

