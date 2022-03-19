Analysts Set Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Target Price at $26.00

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEYGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

VLEEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Valeo from €35.00 ($38.46) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valeo from €33.00 ($36.26) to €26.00 ($28.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 100,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,525. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. Valeo has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Valeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.