Analysts Set Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Target Price at $26.00

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

VLEEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Valeo from €35.00 ($38.46) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valeo from €33.00 ($36.26) to €26.00 ($28.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Valeo alerts:

OTCMKTS:VLEEY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 100,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,525. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. Valeo has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.