Analysts Set TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Target Price at $200.00

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on TUIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Peel Hunt started coverage on TUI in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on TUI from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 200 ($2.60) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.51. 47,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,463. TUI has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71.

TUI ( OTCMKTS:TUIFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TUI will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

