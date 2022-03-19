Analysts Set The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Target Price at $65.00

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,304,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,376,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average is $57.56. The company has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $50.17 and a 52-week high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,010 shares of company stock worth $30,079,577 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.