Analysts Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target at $33.81

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.81.

CWYUF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

CWYUF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

