Analysts Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Target Price at $44.83

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.86%.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 38.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,613,000 after buying an additional 109,719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 17.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

