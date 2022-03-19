Analysts Set IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) PT at C$5.31

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get IMV alerts:

Shares of IMV stock opened at C$1.80 on Wednesday. IMV has a 12 month low of C$1.37 and a 12 month high of C$4.20. The company has a market cap of C$147.86 million and a PE ratio of -2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.82.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.