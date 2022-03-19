Analysts Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Price Target at C$62.67

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$63.08.

EMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emera to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of TSE:EMA traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$59.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,590,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,781. The stock has a market cap of C$15.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.24. Emera has a 52-week low of C$54.35 and a 52-week high of C$63.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$59.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.05%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

