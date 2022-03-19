Analysts Set Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target at $70.00

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

AXNX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,694,298.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $573,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,244,030 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Axonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Axonics by 13.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.06. The stock had a trading volume of 518,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,969. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.35.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Axonics had a negative net margin of 44.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

