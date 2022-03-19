Analysts Set Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target at $7.60

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.60.
ADAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $51,128.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429. 18.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,571.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
