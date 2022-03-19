Analysts Set Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target at $7.60

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

ADAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $51,128.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429. 18.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 279,478 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 644,788 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after buying an additional 1,128,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,571.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

