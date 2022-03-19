Analysts Issue Forecasts for Unity Biotechnology, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Unity Biotechnology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.15.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of UBX opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.23. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $7.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

