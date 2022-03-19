Analysts Issue Forecasts for Primo Water Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Primo Water in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Primo Water’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Primo Water’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

PRMW stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -730.50 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

In related news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $4,509,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 11.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 39,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Primo Water by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 83,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Primo Water by 36.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,205,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 319,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the second quarter worth $229,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

