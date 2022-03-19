Analysts Expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) will report sales of $9.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.24 million. Pulmonx reported sales of $9.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $58.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $58.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $92.16 million, with estimates ranging from $88.73 million to $94.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $324,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,590 shares of company stock valued at $706,197 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $1,311,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 361,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after buying an additional 25,294 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,720,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNG stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,219. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $58.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.54 million, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

