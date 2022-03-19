Analysts Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $148.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.97 million to $148.84 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $144.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $593.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $593.06 million to $593.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $620.13 million, with estimates ranging from $602.75 million to $633.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $48,176.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,275,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,045 in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 118,956 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 333,260 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXGN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 828,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,674. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,987.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.17.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

