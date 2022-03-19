Analysts Expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.59. Mercury Systems reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,760,000 after buying an additional 25,006 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,507,000 after purchasing an additional 603,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,086 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,871,000 after purchasing an additional 85,631 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRCY traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,785. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.91. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.67, a PEG ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

