Analysts Expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. Investors Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.12%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 21,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $360,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,901,272 over the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

