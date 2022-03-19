Analysts Expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.01 Million

Analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) will announce $54.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.30 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $46.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $223.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.09 million to $225.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $245.80 million, with estimates ranging from $241.42 million to $250.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Four Corners Property Trust stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.61. 890,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,597. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.82%.

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Moody bought 7,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.87 per share, with a total value of $199,644.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 176,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

