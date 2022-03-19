Analysts Expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Fastenal posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.87. 6,857,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,277. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $56.84. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

