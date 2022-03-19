Analysts Expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) will report $65.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the lowest is $54.90 million. Amyris reported sales of $176.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $375.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $348.70 million to $412.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $551.66 million, with estimates ranging from $457.43 million to $682.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at $1,626,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at $4,025,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 188,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 149,229 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 372,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

AMRS traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,864,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Amyris has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.58.

About Amyris (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.