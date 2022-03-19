Analysts Anticipate WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.94 Million

Analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $137.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.77 million and the highest is $141.40 million. WesBanco reported sales of $149.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $555.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $549.08 million to $563.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $580.93 million, with estimates ranging from $568.03 million to $595.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.33 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

WesBanco stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,276. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

In related news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

