Analysts Anticipate The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) to report $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Timken reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,536,000 after purchasing an additional 78,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,797,000 after acquiring an additional 380,333 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 15.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Timken by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,110,000 after acquiring an additional 72,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,660,000 after acquiring an additional 474,870 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.47. 1,160,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average is $68.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.66. Timken has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $92.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.05%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

