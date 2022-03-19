Analysts Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.34 Million

Analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $125.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.68 million and the highest is $132.00 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $97.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $534.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.00 million to $538.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $584.50 million, with estimates ranging from $558.00 million to $611.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.33 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MESA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 65.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 814,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,336. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

