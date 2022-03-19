Analysts Anticipate Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.22 Million

Analysts expect Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) to announce $180.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.53 million and the highest is $187.90 million. Janus International Group posted sales of $152.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full year sales of $862.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $860.86 million to $864.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $937.57 million, with estimates ranging from $927.10 million to $948.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Janus International Group.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 52.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $9.82 on Friday. Janus International Group has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Janus International Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Janus International Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Janus International Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Janus International Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janus International Group (JBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.