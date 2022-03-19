Analysts Anticipate Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. Endava posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAVA. Citigroup cut their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

NYSE DAVA opened at $128.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.62. Endava has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $172.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Endava by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,266,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,676,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Endava by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

