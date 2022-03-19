Amit Sinha Sells 7,358 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Thursday, December 23rd, Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total value of $6,178,800.00.

ZS stock opened at $222.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 338.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.