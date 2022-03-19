Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $236.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.83.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

