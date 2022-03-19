American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE AMS opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

