American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE AMS opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.