American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.40. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.73.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,673,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,918. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.83, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.