American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.01 Per Share

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for American Electric Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.00. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $94.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.97. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $98.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,965,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

