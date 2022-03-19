Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells $10,503.35 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $10,503.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $99.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -136.14 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.28 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.09.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMBA. Bank of America cut their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

