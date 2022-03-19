Amarin Co. plc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Amarin in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.30.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.17 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.37 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. Amarin has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Amarin during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at $433,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,541,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 503,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

