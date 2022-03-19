Altus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 372 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 113.6% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 642,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,217,000 after purchasing an additional 341,460 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 175.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 281,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 178,912 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,347,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,330,000 after purchasing an additional 161,476 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 116,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 68.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 217,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88,004 shares in the last quarter.

VNLA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 181,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,265. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.72. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $50.27.

