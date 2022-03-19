Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.57). Alteryx reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 637.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

Alteryx stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.25. The company had a trading volume of 995,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,232. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $90.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing purchased 320,601 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 6.0% during the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 5.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.