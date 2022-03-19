Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $3,670.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Tigress Financial from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,309.71.

GOOG stock opened at $2,736.03 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $2,010.73 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,692.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,810.90.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 117.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 14,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,822.51, for a total transaction of $41,682,827.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,871.51, for a total transaction of $8,614,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,176 shares of company stock valued at $267,980,813. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,463,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

