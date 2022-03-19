Alpaca Finance Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $60.38 million and $8.40 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00046127 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.59 or 0.07028067 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,750.73 or 0.99954973 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00032349 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

