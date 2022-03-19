AllSafe Price Tops $0.0125 on Major Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $114,330.60 and approximately $44.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 38.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00023144 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

