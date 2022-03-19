Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Short Interest Up 16.9% in February

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,250,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 10,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $9.76 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $38.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 5,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $39,852.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,833 shares of company stock valued at $442,595. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

