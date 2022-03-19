Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.60

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.60 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.30). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.29), with a volume of 165,365 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £53.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05.

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

