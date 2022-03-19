Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Allegion by 4,840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 113,903 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegion by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Allegion by 105.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in Allegion by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,150,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,384,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Allegion by 52.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALLE. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

ALLE stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.14. 873,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,148. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $106.83 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.86.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

