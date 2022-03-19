Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $744.69 Million

Brokerages expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $744.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $724.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $759.77 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $692.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.08. 3,588,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,227. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $161,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.