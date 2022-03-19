Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Raised to C$66.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.17.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$53.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.64. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$45.23 and a 1-year high of C$55.42. The firm has a market cap of C$55.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.18.

