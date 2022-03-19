Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTFGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a C$61.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$51.00.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of ANCTF stock opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

