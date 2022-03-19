Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($3.99) Per Share

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.99) per share for the year.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,944.02% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aligos Therapeutics from $47.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Aligos Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 58,307 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $169,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after buying an additional 155,518 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

