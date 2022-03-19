Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-$0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. 2,964,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

