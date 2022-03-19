Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Alarm.com stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.69. 403,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,578. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.77. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 9,583.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

